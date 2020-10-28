Medina, New York City FC hand Toronto FC 2nd straight loss

Sports
Associated Press15

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jesús Medina scored for the second consecutive game and New York City FC beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Valentín Castellanos ripped a right-footer from well outside the box that was parried away by goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, but Medina put away the rebound from point-blank range in the 51st minute.

NYCFC (10-8-3) has won back-to-back games following a three-game winless streak.

Toronto FC (12-4-5) has dropped consecutive games, including a 5-0 loss to Philadelphia, following a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Toronto FC sits three points behind the Union, whose 44 points are the most in MLS. The teams began the night tied atop the standings. Philadelphia beat the Chicago Fire 2-1.

Toronto FC had 45.5% of the possession against NYCFC, was outshot 15-7 and didn’t have a shot on target.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hollingshead scores in 82nd, FC Dallas beats Inter Miami 2-1

Associated Press

DC United boosts playoff hopes, beats Columbus Crew 1-0

Associated Press

Aaron Long scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0

Associated Press