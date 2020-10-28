Lod, own goal help Minnesota United beat Rapids 2-1

Sports
Associated Press15

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored and an own goal by Colorado helped Minnesota United beat the Rapids 2-1 on Wednesday night.

On the counterattack, Ethan Finlay played an arcing cross that Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar attempted to clear but slipped under the crossbar for an own goal in the 89th minute to give Minnesota the go-ahead goal.

Minnesota (8-5-6) has won back-to-back games an is unbeaten in its last six games.

Lod ran onto a pass from Emanuel Reynoso and side-footer a first-timer from the top of the area to open the scoring in the 44th minute. Andre Shinyashiki scored for the Rapids to make it 1-1 in the 69th. Shinyashiki has three goals this season, all coming in the last five games.

Colorado (5-6-4) has lost back-to-back games.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hollingshead scores in 82nd, FC Dallas beats Inter Miami 2-1

Associated Press

DC United boosts playoff hopes, beats Columbus Crew 1-0

Associated Press

Medina, New York City FC hand Toronto FC 2nd straight loss

Associated Press