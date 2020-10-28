Governor DeWine: Get Back to Basics in Fight Against COVID-19 Spread

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sounded the alarm Tuesday announcing that 82 of 88 of Ohio’s counties are now considered high incidence counties for COVID-19 spread. That includes Muskingum, Licking and Guernsey Counties.

He also announce that the number of patients treated in Intensive Care Units at hospital throughout the state are at the highest rate since the beginning of the crisis.

DeWine says as the virus spreads in the community from gatherings where people aren’t wearing masks or social distancing, it directly impacts our ability to keep our schools open, to protect our vulnerable elderly in nursing homes, and to keep our hospitals from being over-run and exceeding capacity.

He is reminding Ohioans of the fundamental ways to stop the spread of the virus:

Wear a mask when you are out in public

Keep your distance

Wash your hands often

Keep your building well-ventilated.