Four MVL teams advance to the district finals

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- Sheridan, John Glenn, Meadowbrook and Tri-Valley all punched its ticket to the volleyball district finals Tuesday night.

For the top seeded Generals it took just three sets for them to take care of Vinton County, advancing to the Region 6, Southeast District finals.

25-11. 25-20. 25-16. Moving to 24-1 on the season.

Sheridan will take on #3 Circleville, at noon on Saturday, at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.

John Glenn also won in three straight sets, taking down Indian Creek at home.

25-20. 25-21. 25-12.

Leading the Muskies, Abigail Walker with 15 kills and Rachel Meinert with 27 assists.

John Glenn, the four seed in the Region 6, East 2 bracket, will travel to take on #2 Meadowbrook at noon on Saturday.

This will be the second time the Muskies and Colts meet. The first time was back on Oct. 15 when John Glenn won a thriller in five sets.

Speaking of Meadowbrook, it was a three set sweep over Claymont that advanced the Colts to the district finals.

25-13. 25-15. 25-17.

Camden Black led Meadowbrook with 14 kills and Ella Jefferis led in assists with 34.

Tri-Valley was on the road taking on top seed Lisbon Beaver. Down 2-1 the Lady Scotties never surrendered and won the next two sets to advance to the Region 6, East 2 district finals.

18-25. 25-19. 22-25. 26-24. 15-11.

The #7 Lady Scotties will take on #3 Dover, at noon on Saturday, at Dover.

River View lost in five sets to Dover.

#10 New Lexington travel to #3 Albany Alexander, on Wednesday, with a trip to the Region 11, Southeast 2 District Finals on the line.