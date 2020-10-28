Dog Warden and Adoption Center Names Its Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center names Sweetpea as its dog of the week.

Sweetpea is a ten year old charmer of a puppy. She has not been with the Adoption center for very long but she has left quite the impression.

“She came into the adoption center October 3rd. She is spayed, she does have all her vaccinations, she’s very good with adults, children and other dogs. She loves to take a bath and ride in a car, and she has also been a hit with all the volunteers, and the staff as well. She had a great presentation when she was at The Oaks this past weekend, doing a parade, and she was quite the hit there.”, volunteer Doug McQuaid said of Sweetpea.

Every dog has a specific and unique type of family that it would best belong to. McQuaid thinks he knows which would be best for Sweetpea.

“Maybe an older couple, because she’s very calm and quiet. She’s very shy when you first meet her, but I think she warms right up to ya. Like I say, an older couple would be super.”

Anyone interested in adopting Sweetpea should make an appointment over the phone with the adoption center.