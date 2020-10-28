Aaron Long scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0

Sports
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Long scored in the 89th minute and the New York Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Long put away a half-volley from the top of the 6-yard box after Tim Parker’s re-directed a corner kick by Alejandro Romero Gamarra.

Ryan Meara had two saves for his third shutout of the season. New York (8-8-5) is unbeaten in its last five games, but has just two wins in its last seven.

New England (7-6-8) is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.

