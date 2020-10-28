WEDNESDAY 10/28:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Not as Cool. High 58°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain Likely Late. Chilly. Low 48°

THURSDAY: Rain Likely. Cloudy & Cool. High 51°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy mid-week across SE Ohio, along with a spotty shower chance. Temperatures will not be as cool, with highs warming into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon.

Clouds will stick around during the overnight, with rain chances increasing, especially after midnight. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

More significant rain will be with us through the majority of your Thursday, as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move into the Ohio Valley. Rainfall totals will range from an inch to two inches of rain across SE Ohio by the end of Thursday night into Friday morning.

We will see drier and chilly conditions building back in Friday afternoon into Halloween. Highs will only warm into the upper 40s on Friday, and we will see lower 50s for highs on Halloween.

Scattered shower chances will move in for Sunday, with highs in the lower 50s. We look to be drier once again as we begin the new work week, with highs in the upper 40s on Monday, and back into the lower 50s by Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

