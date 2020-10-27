WHIZ Radio week 10 football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ Radio will have three high school football playoff and regular season broadcasts this weekend.

First on Friday Sheridan heads to Columbus to take on Bishop Hartley in the regional semifinal. You can hear that game on Z92 Radio with David Kinder and Greg Mitts.

Then on Saturday on Z92 Radio you can hear more playoff football. It’s a matchup of undefeated teams as Meadowbrook takes on St. Clairsville at Red Devil Stadium. David Kinder and Andrew Allison have the play-by-play.

Then on AM1240 it’s a regular season matchup on Friday night between Zanesville and Tri-Valley in Dresden. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young have the call between the Blue Devils and Scotties.

All three games kickoff at 7 and all three stream online whiznews.com.