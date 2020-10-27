Wednesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Wednesday, Oct. 28
|MLB
|At Arlington, Texas
Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. (if necessary)
|MLS
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
