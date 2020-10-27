Porto beats Olympiakos 2-0 in Champions League

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Fábio Vieira scored early and Sérgio Oliveira struck late in the game as Porto beat Olympiakos 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The win moved the Portuguese club to second place in Group C, behind Manchester City, which defeated last-place Marseille 3-0 in the other group match.

Vieira scored with a low shot from near the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Olympiakos captain Andreas Bouchalakis gave the ball away near the area, and Oliveira sealed the victory in the 85th with a header into the far corner.

Some fans were allowed into the match at the Estádio do Dragão.

Porto defender Pepe, a former Real Madrid player, made his 100th Champions League appearance.

In the next round in November, Porto hosts Marseille and Olympiakos visits Manchester City.

