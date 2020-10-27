Harry and David Hiring For Seasonal Help

HEBRON, Ohio-The Harry and David Gift Basket Warehouse in Hebron is hiring seasonal workers for the holidays.

The company held a job fair looking for call center and loading employees. Supervisor and Workforce Coordinator Austin Altier is looking for a specific type of employee.

“We’re looking for anyone with the skill set and the want to come to work. As far as taking things off our trucks, loading our trucks, stickering our products, and putting together all of our products… The season lasts until the beginning of January but they’re more than welcome to coming in. We do have an extended season so we will keep some of our employees over, it just depends on the work.”, Altier said while working the job fair.

Harry and David has a reputation for treating its employees very well. Applicants can still apply and expect fair pay.

“They can go on Indeed and search for Harry and David in the Hebron location. Or they can go to our website HarryandDavid.com/jobs… Anything arranged right now, twelve dollars through eighteen dollars as far as drivers. We did add a seasonal increase on all of our positions as well as offering shift differential for second and third shift.”, Altier continued.

Potential applicants are encouraged to apply as quickly as possible.