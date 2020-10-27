Fire Department Has Warning About Smoke Detectors

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The first Sunday in November is the return to Eastern Standard Time in the United States.

The Zanesville Fire Department wants to remind everyone to turn back their clocks one hour. Fireman Austin Colopy also says that now is the prime time to change key batteries in your home.

“Time change is a good time to change the battery in your smoke detector. Every six months is good to change your battery. It’s a nine volt battery. It’s good to do a monthly test, and smoke detectors have a ten year shelf life so check that your smoke detectors are in good working condition.”

Eastern Standard Time goes back into effect November 1st at two am.