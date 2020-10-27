AAA Has Advice For Halloween

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The American Automobile Association is issuing words of warning for Halloween on Saturday.

Halloween is facing what the association calls a triple threat. It is responsible for extra pedestrians, people celebrating college football and Halloween, as well as an extra hour of celebration due to Daylight Saving Time.

“The data shows that when Halloween falls on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday motor vehicle crashes jump about 50%. Even though 2020 is anything but typical the cards are aligned for disasters on the road if people don’t take proper precautions. So AAA is urging everyone this Halloween to be smart, be safe and be seen.”, AAA spokeswoman Kimberly Schwind said on a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon.

The mixture of impaired driving and increased pedestrians is especially rife with consequence. There are plenty of ways to maintain safety for trick or treaters this holiday.

“The combination of impaired driving and increased pedestrians on Halloween is a deadly consequence. In fact the AAA foundation on safety found that on Halloween night between four pm and midnight is one of the deadliest nights of the year for pedestrians. So it’s really really important that we all take steps to protect each other. If you are going to be partying, plan ahead, designate a sober driver.”

If you are trick or treating AAA advises you to carry a flashlight to maintain visibility.