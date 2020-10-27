Updated on Monday, 26 October 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT:

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 55°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 38°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 61°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the evening, and then scattered rain showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers possible during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 55°. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a large area of high pressure with a maximum central pressure of 1035 mb is presently occupying much of the central and northern Plains this evening. However, an upper level disturbance is working to produce some rain showers along a line from the Southern Plains into the portions of the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes Region. Meanwhile, thick clouds have been present across our region for much of the day.

As we head into the evening hours, some of the rain shower activity off to our southwest will likely try to enter into our region. However, it appears as though a lot of this will be fairly light rain (possibly a borderline drizzle), but radar imagery does indicate that there are some patches of moderate rain here and there. The majority of the precipitation probabilities will be during the evening hours. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will be with us, but given that I am expecting the isolated rain showers to give way to a stray rain shower during the overnight hours, and that clouds may not be quite as thick tonight as has been the case over the past couple of nights, that overnight lows will likely drop down to around 39° – 43° in our region.

On Tuesday, an upper level low will begin to dig into the southern Rockies. This low will slowly meander it’s way eastwards. In the meantime, an upper level disturbance will move through Ohio during the afternoon, and this may result in some isolated rain showers in our region during the afternoon. Afterwards, the large area of high pressure will begin to move over our region as we head into the evening and overnight hours on Tuesday Night. By Wednesday Morning, the upper level will begin to emerge in western Texas, and this will set the stage for our next low pressure system – L1 – to begin developing during the second half of Wednesday.

L1 will begin stick around the Ozarks Region for Wednesday Night, and then gradually begin to move towards the Memphis, TN region by Thursday Morning. At the same time, Hurricane Zeta (which may be a tropical storm by this point) will make landfall along the Louisiana coastline and begin to get caught up in L1’s cold front. This will cause L1 to begin to intensify as it drift northeastwards while Zeta will likely continue to mix up with the cold front. The warm front associated with L1 will likely reach the Ohio River by Thursday Afternoon, and this will bring rain showers into our region during the late morning and afternoon hours. For now, I am keeping it as widespread, but it very well may be a near-steady to steady rain.

L1 and the remnants of Zeta will move into the Appalachian Mountains region by Thursday Night, and by Friday it will likely reemerge somewhere near Virginia and North Carolina with a new area of low pressure – L1A – likely developing in central Virginia by Thursday Night whilst the remnants of Zeta moves into Asheville, NC. This will cause cooler air to get pulled in on the northwestern edge of this system, allowing for some of the rain to switch over to snow back across parts of Pennsylvania. For now, I am not expecting snow to occur in our region, but this will have to be watched as temperatures may be in the upper-30s in our region during this time frame.

A new area of high pressure moves into the Great Lakes Region as L1A and the remnants of Zeta move off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. Given the possible northwesterly flow and low level instability, a chance of rain showers will be around for Friday.

The high pressure looks likely to be in place across our region on Halloween, and then off to our east ahead of our next system as we end the weekend and start off next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com