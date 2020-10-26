Week 9 Genesis Player of the Week – Davis Singleton

BYESVILLE, Ohio- In Week 8, Meadowbrook quarterback, Davis Singleton accounted for six touchdowns in a 52-37 playoff win over Philo.

That resulted in Singleton taking second place in our player of the week voting. And Something tells me, he took that personal.

In Week 9, Singleton accounted for seven touchdowns in a 58-40 win over Gallia Academy. The win advanced the Colts to the Division IV, Region 15 semifinals.

Singleton had six passing touchdowns, all coming in the first half, and a 47-yard rushing touchdown two plays into the second half.

He finished with 276 passing yards and 139 rushing yards.

Next up for the Colts is a trip to St. Clairsville to take on the top seeded Red Devils with a trip to the regional finals on the line.