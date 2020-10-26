Seventh COVID-19 related death reported in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday the seventh Muskingum County death from COVID-19.

This was a 67-year-old who died from COVID-19 while hospitalized.

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center also reported Monday that 57 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This number breaks down as follows: 19 reported on 10/23, 29 reported on 10/24 and 9 reported on 10/25.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 959 Confirmed Cases • 22 Probable Cases • 981 Total Cases • 155 Active Cases • 19 Current Hospitalization/104 Total Hospitalizations • 7 Deaths

For more information , visit the Health Department’s website http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus/