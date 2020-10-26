Purdue’s Brohm hopes to return Saturday, Moore still unclear

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm plans to return to work Wednesday after self-isolating because of a positive COVID-19 test and should be back on the sideline Saturday at Illinois.

Brohm told reporters Monday he’s been self-isolating since testing positive more than a week ago. Big Ten rules require staff members to isolate at least 10 days. Brohm said it took a few days before he was symptom-free and the illness lasted a little longer than normal but that he feels well now.

The other big question is the status of All-American receiver Rondale Moore, who sat out last weekend’s season-opening victory over Iowa for undisclosed reasons. Brohm provided no additional details about Moore’s absence and said the junior’s playing status for Illinois would be made later this week.

