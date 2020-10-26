Local Teen Competing For Miss Teen USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Lily Mclaughlin is a 2020 Rosecrans Graduate who is competing for the crown of Miss Teen USA in Nashville on November 5th.

Mclaughlin is a current freshman at the University of Pennsylvania studying economics. She is very proud of her roots as a Muskingum County resident and would be proud to bring the crown home.

“It would be a dream come true, I’m not gonna lie. Especially because everybody in Zanesville has been so kind and so supportive of me these last few years. It would be so so amazing to bring the title home to Muskingum County and be able to bring that joy home to everybody.”

It has been almost a year between winning Miss Teen Ohio and the competition for the national crown. The competition takes a week to complete and is an exhaustive process.

“I’ll be down in Memphis, Tennessee which is where it’s being held this year for about a week. Throughout those seven days I’ll basically be in rehearsals, I’ll be meeting with different sponsors and getting to know the other girls which I’m really excited about because for the past, like, eight months I’ve just been around my family. But beyond that, for the actual competition, I’ll compete in interview, which obviously i just competed in, on-stage question, evening gown and lifestyle and fitness.”

We at WHIZ wish Lily the absolute best of luck as she competes for the honor.