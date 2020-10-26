MONDAY 10/26:

TODAY: Cloudy. Scattered Light Showers/Drizzle. Cool. High 53°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Chilly. Low 43°

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Cooler. High 51°

DISCUSSION:

A cloudy and cool beginning to the new work week. Scattered light showers and or drizzle will be possible across the region, especially this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will only warm back into the lower 50s this afternoon.

Scattered shower chances will continue into the overnight. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with lows in the lower 40s.

Scattered shower chances will be with us once again on Tuesday. Skies will remain cloudy again, with highs only warming to around 50.

We will see some drier conditions on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be closer to average, with highs approaching 60.

Rain chances increase on Thursday into Friday morning, with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will see drier and clearer conditions on Halloween, with highs in the mid 50s. We will then see rain and clouds returning as we being the month of November.

Don’t forget to “Fall Back” before you head to bed Saturday night, as we go back to Standard Time at 2 AM on Sunday November 1st.

Have a Great Monday!

