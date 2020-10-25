Tri-Valley experiences the golf state finals for the first time since 1996

COLUMBUS, Ohio- For just the second time in school history the Tri-Valley boys golf team made it to the Ohio State University Golf Club, to compete in the Division I State Finals.

In the two day, 36 hole tournament, senior Drew Johnson led the Scotties with a 160. Johnson, 74 on day one and 86 on day two, finished tied for 37th.

Daniel Sparks finished with a 178. 86 on day one and 92 on day two.

Braden Smith totaled a 181. 88 on day one and 93 on day two.

Cadan Pieper had a 194. 95 on day one and 99 on day two.

Jaret Talbot finished with a 195. 98 on day one and 97 on day two.

As a team, Tri-Valley finished in 12th place.