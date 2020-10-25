The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (52)
|6-0
|1539
|1
|2. Alabama (10)
|5-0
|1494
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|1-0
|1402
|5
|4. Notre Dame
|5-0
|1353
|3
|5. Georgia
|3-1
|1292
|4
|6. Oklahoma St.
|4-0
|1201
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|4-0
|1100
|9
|8. Texas A&M
|3-1
|1094
|7
|9. Wisconsin
|1-0
|950
|14
|10. Florida
|2-1
|933
|10
|11. BYU
|6-0
|906
|12
|12. Miami
|5-1
|888
|11
|13. Michigan
|1-0
|839
|18
|14. Oregon
|0-0
|784
|13
|15. North Carolina
|4-1
|758
|14
|16. Kansas St.
|4-1
|562
|20
|17. Indiana
|1-0
|466
|–
|18. Penn St.
|0-1
|443
|8
|19. Marshall
|5-0
|379
|22
|20. Coastal Carolina
|5-0
|282
|25
|21. Southern Cal
|0-0
|243
|24
|22. SMU
|5-1
|208
|16
|23. Iowa St.
|3-2
|205
|17
|24. Oklahoma
|3-2
|155
|–
|25. Boise St.
|1-0
|113
|–
Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.
