Sheridan and New Lex volleyball win sectionals

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio- It was a good day for two Perry County volleyball teams.

Both Sheridan and New Lex claim sectional titles.

For Sheridan, Division II, Region 6 Southeast, winning sectionals has become the norm. The top seeded Generals swept Waverly in three straight sets.

25-10. 25-15. 25-16.

The Generals advance to the district semifinals and will host #4 Vinton County, Tuesday night.

For New Lexington, Division III, Region 11 Southeast 2, winning sectionals doesn’t happen every year. The Panthers swept Fairland in three straight sets to claim their first sectional title since 2002.

25-18. 28-26. 25-14.

The #10 Panthers will take on #3 Albany Alexander in the district semifinals, Wednesday night.