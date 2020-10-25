Raiders get 4 linemen back for game vs. Bucs

Sports
Associated Press16

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be able to play four of their starting offensive linemen Sunday against Tampa Bay after they got one more day of negative tests for COVID-19.

Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson all tested negative in results gotten back Sunday and were active for the game against the Buccaneers.

The four players have tested negative every day since they had a “high risk” close contact Monday with teammate Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four missed practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and a walkthrough on Saturday, but will be able to play against the Buccaneers. With Brown still on the COVID-19 list, the fifth starter is expected to be Sam Young.

Safety Johnathan Abram, who last had contact with Brown on Tuesday, must wait one more day before he can be cleared to return and will miss the game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Stokes hits 1st ton as Rajasthan beats IPL leader Mumbai

Associated Press

AP Top 25: Indiana jumps in at 17; Ohio State moves up to 3

Associated Press

The Top Twenty Five

Associated Press