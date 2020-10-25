Ohio High School Football How They Fared

|DIVISION I
|1, Pickerington Central(9-0) beat Hilliard Bradley 34-7.
|2, West Chester Lakota West (9-0) beat Cincinnati Colerain 23-7.
|3, Dublin Coffman (8-1) lost to Olentagy Liberty 18-15.
|4, Clayton Northmont (8-0) vs. Springfield, canc.
|5, Mentor (8-1) beat Brunswick 37-21.
|6, Springfield (7-1) vs. Clayton Northmont, canc.
|7, Cincinnati Princeton (6-2) did not play.
|8, Lakewood St. Edward (6-2) did not play.
|9, Westerville Central (7-1) beat Westerville Central 50-7.
|10. Cincinnati Elder (5-4) lost to Cincinnati St. Xavier 56-28.
|DIVISION II
|1, Akron Hoban (7-0) beat Mayfield 42-0.
|2, Toledo Central Catholic (6-0) beat Toledo St. Francis de Sales 50-6.
|3, Avon (8-0) beat Highland 35-14.
|4, Massillon Perry (8-0) beat Dublin Scioto 35-10.
|5, Westerville South (7-0) beat Olentangy Berlin 56-29.
|6. Hudson (8-0) beat Riverside 35-28, OT.
|7, Massillon Washington (7-1) beat Hoover 48-23.
|8, Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-0) beat Edgewood 34-6.
|9, Piqua (7-1) lost to Anderson 29-22.
|10, Cincinnati La Salle (6-2) beat Stebbins 49-0.
|¤
|DIVISION III
|1, Chardon (8-0) beat Geneva 57-13.
|2, Bellbrook (8-0) beat St Marys Memorial 44-14.
|3, Canfield (8-0) beat St. Vincent-St. Mary 14-6.
|4, Hamilton Badin (8-0) beat Tippecanoe 35-14.
|5, Streetsboro (8-0) beat Dover 54-21.
|6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-0) beat London 14-0.
|7, Thornville Sheridan (8-0) beat Bishop Watterson 28-20.
|8, Trotwood-Madison (4-1) lost to Archbishop Alter 42-0.
|9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-1) beat Granville 56-28.
|10, New Philadelphia (7-1) beat Aurora 38-17.
|¤
|DIVISION IV
|1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-0) beat Bethel-Tate 56-20.
|2, St. Clairsville (8-0) beat Warren 26-0.
|3, Cincinnati Wyoming (7-0) beat Graham 34-14.
|4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (7-1) lost to Valley View 22-21.
|5, Bellevue (8-0) beat Kenton 56-15.
|6, Canal Fulton Northwest (8-0) beat Shaw 13-10.
|7, Bloom-Carroll (7-0) beat Carrollton 35-0.
|8, Waverly (8-0) beat Archbishop McNicholas 34-13.
|9, Shelby (8-0) beat Firelands 48-26.
|10, Beloit West Branch (7-1) lost to Ursuline 38-31.
|¤
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (7-0) beat Sandy Valley 56-28.
|2, Ironton (8-0) beat Johnstown-Monroe 42-0.
|3, Canfield S. Range (8-0) beat Beachwood 49-16.
|4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) lost to North Union 28-7.
|5, West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-0) beat Liberty Union 43-7
|6, Garrettsville Garfield (7-1) lost to Crestview 23-15.
|7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (8-0) beat Greenon 41-19.
|8, Wheelersburg (7-1) beat Bishop Ready 31-21.
|9, Tontogany Otsego (8-0) beat Wynford 51-14.
|10, Gahanna Columbus Academy (6-2) lost to Harvest Prep 20-17.
|¤
|DIVISION VI
|1, Coldwater (8-0) beat Fort Recovery 28-26.
|2, Mechanicsburg (8-0) beat Paint Valley 55-7.
|3, Beverly Fort Frye (8-0) beat Africentric Early College 51-12.
|4, New Middletown Springfield (8-0) beat St Thomas Aquinas 44-8.
|5, Archbold (8-0) beat Carey 35-28.
|6, Wickliffe (8-0) beat LaBrae 21-16.
|7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-0) beat Liberty Center 34-28.
|8, Frankfort Adena (8-0) beat Minster 28-0.
|9, Creston Norwayne (8-0) beat Canton Central Catholic 51-22.
|10, West Jefferson (7-1) beat Covington 55-20.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) beat New Miami 42-0.
|2, New Madison Tri-Village (7-1) lost to Riverside 14-12.
|3, Glouster Trimble (8-0) beat Berne Union 35-14.
|4, Malvern (7-1) lost to Dalton 44-14.
|5. Ft. Loramie (7-1) beat Ansonia 42-0.
|6, Lima Central Catholic (6-1) beat Mohawk 53-20.
|7, Lima Perry (6-1) lost to Hopewell-Loudon 36-6.
|8, Warren John F. Kennedy (6-2) beat St Paul 27-21.
|9, Norwalk St. Paul (6-2) lost to Warren John F. Kennedy 27-21.
|10, Leetonia (6-2) lost to McDonald 41-24.
