Auburn guard Brandon Council out for year with knee injury

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn right guard Brandon Council is expected to miss the rest of the year with a knee injury.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday that Council sustained a “pretty severe knee injury” in the win over Mississippi.

“That was real tough,” Malzahn said. “He was really coming on and he’s a super person and a really good player. That’s going to be a tough blow.”

Redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones replaced him against Ole Miss and senior Austin Troxell is another possibility Saturday against LSU.

Council was a three-year starter at Akron, where he logged starts at four different positions on the line. He started at right tackle in the Arkansas game.

