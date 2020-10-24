Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 27, Galion Northmor 6

Brookville 42, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Cin. Gamble Montessori 12, Cin. Woodward 8

Cin. Madeira 42, Norwood 14

Cin. NW 31, Cin. Withrow 13

Cin. Oak Hills 35, Harrison 9

Cin. West Clermont 20, Morrow Little Miami 14

Collins Western Reserve 29, Plymouth 20

Conneaut 28, Girard, Pa. 21

Cuyahoga Hts. 28, Sheffield Brookside 21

Elyria 50, Grafton Midview 28

Franklin Middletown Christian 15, Landmark Christian 14

Greenwich S. Cent. 33, Fredericktown 12

Hillsboro 22, Batavia Clermont NE 20

Jamestown Greeneview 28, Spring. NW 14

Kettering Fairmont 24, Beavercreek 0

Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Utica 6

Lees Creek E. Clinton 21, Greenfield McClain 6

Mineral Ridge 51, Middlefield Cardinal 22

N. Ridgeville 66, Parma Normandy 13

New London 41, Bucyrus 13

New Paris National Trail 21, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

Norton 53, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8

Ontario 24, Bellville Clear Fork 14

Painesville Harvey 41, Burton Berkshire 35

Pataskala Licking Hts. 17, Delaware Hayes 7

Pemberville Eastwood def. Oak Harbor, forfeit

Port Clinton 21, Sandusky 14

Portsmouth Notre Dame 38, Fairfield Christian 13

Rayland Buckeye 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15

Solon 34, Berea-Midpark 19

South 49, Cols. Mifflin 0

Spring. NE 49, Arcanum 17

Springboro 37, Miamisburg 7

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8, Cin. Summit Country Day 6

Tallmadge 36, Akr. Coventry 30, 3OT

Tipp City Bethel 26, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 13

Vermilion 27, Lorain Clearview 0

Wilmington 48, Batavia 8

Worthington Christian 21, S. Charleston SE 20

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Semifinal=

Medina 33, Cle. St. Ignatius 26

Mentor 37, Brunswick 21

Region 2=

Semifinal=

Powell Olentangy Liberty 18, Dublin Coffman 15

Region 4=

Semifinal=

Cin. St. Xavier 56, Cin. Elder 28

W. Chester Lakota W. 23, Cin. Colerain 7

Division II=

Region 5=

Quarterfinal=

Cle. Benedictine 27, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20, OT

Region 6=

Quarterfinal=

Avon 35, Medina Highland 14

Region 7=

Quarterfinal=

Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Worthington Kilbourne 13

Westerville S. 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29

Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

Cin. Winton Woods 34, Trenton Edgewood 6

Kings Mills Kings 17, Cin. Turpin 0

Division III=

Region 9=

Quarterfinal=

Canfield 14, STVM 6

Chardon 57, Geneva 13

Streetsboro 54, Dover 21

Region 10=

Quarterfinal=

Millersburg W. Holmes 29, Parma Padua 22

Region 11=

Quarterfinal=

Cols. DeSales 56, Granville 35

Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, London 0

Region 12=

Quarterfinal=

Bellbrook 44, St. Marys Memorial 14

Hamilton Badin 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14

Division IV=

Region 13=

Quarterfinal=

Canal Fulton Northwest 76, E. Cle. Shaw 10

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 21

Poland Seminary 34, Chagrin Falls 9

Youngs. Ursuline 38, Beloit W. Branch 31

Region 14=

Quarterfinal=

Bellevue 56, Kenton 15

Clyde 28, Huron 21

Shelby 49, Oberlin Firelands 26

Van Wert 38, LaGrange Keystone 27

Region 15=

Quarterfinal=

Bloom-Carroll 35, Carrollton 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Gallipolis Gallia 40

Newark Licking Valley 49, Heath 0

St. Clairsville 26, Vincent Warren 0

Region 16=

Quarterfinal=

Cin. Wyoming 34, St. Paris Graham 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Bethel-Tate 20

Germantown Valley View 22, Cin. Indian Hill 21

Waverly 34, Cin. McNicholas 13

Division V=

Region 17=

Quarterfinal=

Canfield S. Range 49, Beachwood 16

Columbiana Crestview 23, Garrettsville Garfield 15

Kirtland 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28

Sugarcreek Garaway 61, Bellaire 0

Region 18=

Quarterfinal=

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, West Salem Northwestern 0

Richwood N. Union 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7

Tontogany Otsego 51, Bucyrus Wynford 14

Region 19=

Quarterfinal=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17

Ironton 42, Johnstown 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43, Baltimore Liberty Union 7

Wheelersburg 31, Bishop Ready 21

Region 20=

Quarterfinal=

Spring. Shawnee 23, Blanchester 6

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Spring. Greenon 19

Versailles 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 19

Division VI=

Region 21=

Quarterfinal=

Creston Norwayne 51, Can. Cent. Cath. 22

New Middletown Spring. 44, Louisville Aquinas 8

Wickliffe 21, Leavittsburg LaBrae 16

Region 22=

Quarterfinal=

Archbold 35, Carey 28

Columbus Grove 41, Defiance Tinora 35

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34, Liberty Center 28

Region 23=

Quarterfinal=

Barnesville 40, Lucasville Valley 14

Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Cols. Africentric 12

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35, Loudonville 28

Proctorville Fairland 30, Nelsonville-York 28

Region 24=

Quarterfinal=

Coldwater 28, Ft. Recovery 26

Frankfort Adena 28, Minster 0

Mechanicsburg 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7

W. Jefferson 55, Covington 20

Division VII=

Region 25=

Quarterfinal=

Lucas 21, Independence 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. Kenmore-Garfield, ccd.

Cedarville vs. Bradford, ccd.

Oxford Talawanda vs. Fairborn, ccd.

___

