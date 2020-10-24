Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 27, Galion Northmor 6
Brookville 42, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Cin. Gamble Montessori 12, Cin. Woodward 8
Cin. Madeira 42, Norwood 14
Cin. NW 31, Cin. Withrow 13
Cin. Oak Hills 35, Harrison 9
Cin. West Clermont 20, Morrow Little Miami 14
Collins Western Reserve 29, Plymouth 20
Conneaut 28, Girard, Pa. 21
Cuyahoga Hts. 28, Sheffield Brookside 21
Elyria 50, Grafton Midview 28
Franklin Middletown Christian 15, Landmark Christian 14
Greenwich S. Cent. 33, Fredericktown 12
Hillsboro 22, Batavia Clermont NE 20
Jamestown Greeneview 28, Spring. NW 14
Kettering Fairmont 24, Beavercreek 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Utica 6
Lees Creek E. Clinton 21, Greenfield McClain 6
Mineral Ridge 51, Middlefield Cardinal 22
N. Ridgeville 66, Parma Normandy 13
New London 41, Bucyrus 13
New Paris National Trail 21, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
Norton 53, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8
Ontario 24, Bellville Clear Fork 14
Painesville Harvey 41, Burton Berkshire 35
Pataskala Licking Hts. 17, Delaware Hayes 7
Pemberville Eastwood def. Oak Harbor, forfeit
Port Clinton 21, Sandusky 14
Portsmouth Notre Dame 38, Fairfield Christian 13
Rayland Buckeye 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15
Solon 34, Berea-Midpark 19
South 49, Cols. Mifflin 0
Spring. NE 49, Arcanum 17
Springboro 37, Miamisburg 7
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8, Cin. Summit Country Day 6
Tallmadge 36, Akr. Coventry 30, 3OT
Tipp City Bethel 26, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 13
Vermilion 27, Lorain Clearview 0
Wilmington 48, Batavia 8
Worthington Christian 21, S. Charleston SE 20
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Semifinal=
Medina 33, Cle. St. Ignatius 26
Mentor 37, Brunswick 21
Region 2=
Semifinal=
Powell Olentangy Liberty 18, Dublin Coffman 15
Region 4=
Semifinal=
Cin. St. Xavier 56, Cin. Elder 28
W. Chester Lakota W. 23, Cin. Colerain 7
Division II=
Region 5=
Quarterfinal=
Cle. Benedictine 27, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20, OT
Region 6=
Quarterfinal=
Avon 35, Medina Highland 14
Region 7=
Quarterfinal=
Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Worthington Kilbourne 13
Westerville S. 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29
Region 8=
Quarterfinal=
Cin. Winton Woods 34, Trenton Edgewood 6
Kings Mills Kings 17, Cin. Turpin 0
Division III=
Region 9=
Quarterfinal=
Canfield 14, STVM 6
Chardon 57, Geneva 13
Streetsboro 54, Dover 21
Region 10=
Quarterfinal=
Millersburg W. Holmes 29, Parma Padua 22
Region 11=
Quarterfinal=
Cols. DeSales 56, Granville 35
Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, London 0
Region 12=
Quarterfinal=
Bellbrook 44, St. Marys Memorial 14
Hamilton Badin 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
Division IV=
Region 13=
Quarterfinal=
Canal Fulton Northwest 76, E. Cle. Shaw 10
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 21
Poland Seminary 34, Chagrin Falls 9
Youngs. Ursuline 38, Beloit W. Branch 31
Region 14=
Quarterfinal=
Bellevue 56, Kenton 15
Clyde 28, Huron 21
Shelby 49, Oberlin Firelands 26
Van Wert 38, LaGrange Keystone 27
Region 15=
Quarterfinal=
Bloom-Carroll 35, Carrollton 0
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Gallipolis Gallia 40
Newark Licking Valley 49, Heath 0
St. Clairsville 26, Vincent Warren 0
Region 16=
Quarterfinal=
Cin. Wyoming 34, St. Paris Graham 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Bethel-Tate 20
Germantown Valley View 22, Cin. Indian Hill 21
Waverly 34, Cin. McNicholas 13
Division V=
Region 17=
Quarterfinal=
Canfield S. Range 49, Beachwood 16
Columbiana Crestview 23, Garrettsville Garfield 15
Kirtland 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28
Sugarcreek Garaway 61, Bellaire 0
Region 18=
Quarterfinal=
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, West Salem Northwestern 0
Richwood N. Union 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7
Tontogany Otsego 51, Bucyrus Wynford 14
Region 19=
Quarterfinal=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17
Ironton 42, Johnstown 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43, Baltimore Liberty Union 7
Wheelersburg 31, Bishop Ready 21
Region 20=
Quarterfinal=
Spring. Shawnee 23, Blanchester 6
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Spring. Greenon 19
Versailles 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 19
Division VI=
Region 21=
Quarterfinal=
Creston Norwayne 51, Can. Cent. Cath. 22
New Middletown Spring. 44, Louisville Aquinas 8
Wickliffe 21, Leavittsburg LaBrae 16
Region 22=
Quarterfinal=
Archbold 35, Carey 28
Columbus Grove 41, Defiance Tinora 35
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 34, Liberty Center 28
Region 23=
Quarterfinal=
Barnesville 40, Lucasville Valley 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Cols. Africentric 12
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35, Loudonville 28
Proctorville Fairland 30, Nelsonville-York 28
Region 24=
Quarterfinal=
Coldwater 28, Ft. Recovery 26
Frankfort Adena 28, Minster 0
Mechanicsburg 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7
W. Jefferson 55, Covington 20
Division VII=
Region 25=
Quarterfinal=
Lucas 21, Independence 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. Kenmore-Garfield, ccd.
Cedarville vs. Bradford, ccd.
Oxford Talawanda vs. Fairborn, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/