Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 47, Allentown Dieruff 13
Bethlehem Freedom 45, Bethlehem Catholic 0
Bishop Canevin 32, Riverview 6
Cambridge Springs 45, Kennedy Catholic 8
Clearfield 41, St. Marys 30
Cowanesque Valley 66, Columbia-Montour 12
Donegal 21, Lebanon 15
Erie McDowell 20, Erie 0
Farrell 30, Northwestern 10
Freedom Area 47, Mohawk 20
Lower Moreland 24, Jenkintown 14
Malvern Prep 35, Salesianum, Del. 0
North East 49, Franklin 12
North Penn 42, Central Bucks East 7
Panther Valley 34, Shenandoah Valley 6
Rochester 13, Shenango 0
Scranton 32, Hanover Area 12
Steelton-Highspire 65, Big Spring 30
Warren 52, Corry 21
Western Beaver 44, Carlynton 0
Williamsport 48, Dallas 0
York 64, Northeastern 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abington Heights vs. West Scranton, ccd.
High School of the Future vs. Edison, ccd.
Prep Charter vs. Dobbins/Randolph, ccd.
Wyoming Seminary vs. Williston Northampton, Mass., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/