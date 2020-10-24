Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 47, Allentown Dieruff 13

Bethlehem Freedom 45, Bethlehem Catholic 0

Bishop Canevin 32, Riverview 6

Cambridge Springs 45, Kennedy Catholic 8

Clearfield 41, St. Marys 30

Cowanesque Valley 66, Columbia-Montour 12

Donegal 21, Lebanon 15

Erie McDowell 20, Erie 0

Farrell 30, Northwestern 10

Freedom Area 47, Mohawk 20

Lower Moreland 24, Jenkintown 14

Malvern Prep 35, Salesianum, Del. 0

North East 49, Franklin 12

North Penn 42, Central Bucks East 7

Panther Valley 34, Shenandoah Valley 6

Rochester 13, Shenango 0

Scranton 32, Hanover Area 12

Steelton-Highspire 65, Big Spring 30

Warren 52, Corry 21

Western Beaver 44, Carlynton 0

Williamsport 48, Dallas 0

York 64, Northeastern 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abington Heights vs. West Scranton, ccd.

High School of the Future vs. Edison, ccd.

Prep Charter vs. Dobbins/Randolph, ccd.

Wyoming Seminary vs. Williston Northampton, Mass., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/