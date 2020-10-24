Saturday’s best

STARS

—Mac Jones, Alabama, threw for 387 yards and ran for a TD, helping the No. 2 Crimson Tide overcome receiver Jaylen Waddie’s season-ending broken ankle to beat Tennessee 48-17.

—Javian Hawkins, Louisville, ran for a season-best 174 yards and a career-high three TDs to help the Cardinals beat Florida State 48-16.

—Dillon Gabriel, UCF, threw five touchdown passes — three to Marlon Williams — in a 51-34 victory over Tulane.

—Phillip Brooks, Kansas State, returned a pair of punts for TDs as the No. 20 Wildcats rolled to a 55-14 victory over Kansas.

—Justin Fields, Ohio State, threw for 276 yards and two TDs on 20-of-21 passing and ran for another score as the Buckeyes rolled over Nebraska 52-17.

—Malik Willis, Liberty, threw for 345 yards and six TDs in a 56-35 win over Southern Mississippi.

—Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, had three interceptions to help the Demon Deacons beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16.

—Javonte Williams, North Carolina, ran for 160 yards and three TDs to help the Tar Heels beat No. 23 North Carolina State 48-21.

—Ian Book, Notre Dame, passed for 312 yards and three TDs as the Fighting Irish rolled past Pittsburgh 45-3.

—Clayton Tune, Houston, threw for 316 yards and three TDs as the Cougars beat Navy 37-21.

—Trae Self, Stephen F. Austin, threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-32 win over Abilene Christian.

TIDE WINS, LOSES WADDIE

Losing its most dynamic player left Alabama in no mood to celebrate — not even a big win over a longtime rival.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle broke his right ankle on the opening kickoff, about the only thing that didn’t go the Crimson Tide’s way in a 48-17 victory over Tennessee.

Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Najee Harris ran for three more TDs as No. 2 Alabama added the 14th straight win in this rivalry.

The Crimson Tide outgained Tennessee 587-302. But playing the Vols proved costly for Alabama a second straight season. A year ago, Tua Tagovailoa hurt an ankle in the second quarter and missed the next game against Arkansas.

Waddle rolled his right ankle as he was tackled on the opening kickoff and was taken by cart to the locker room.

NUMBERS

21_Straight Big Ten losses by Rutgers before beating Michigan State 38-27 in Greg Schiano’s first game back as the Scarlet Knights’ coach.

27_Straight ACC victories by top-ranked Clemson after beating Syracuse 47-21.

33_Years since Indiana beat a Top 10 team before 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State.

SPECIAL WILDCATS

Kansas State leaned on special teams to extend its winning streak over Kansas to a series-record 12 straight games.

The Wildcats’ didn’t even block a kick, either.

Instead, it was Phillip Brooks returning a pair of punts for touchdowns, Blake Lynch hitting every kick he attempted and an opportunistic coverage unit that pounced on a muffed punt return that spurred No. 20 Kansas State to a 55-14 victory over the Jayhawks.

The Wildcats had blocked a kick each of their last four games, helping them steadily climb The Associated Press poll, and they are 4-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2014.

