Fink’s Friday Night Blitz – Sheridan advances, Tri-Valley falls to Hartley

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A trip to the regional semi-finals was on the line for Sheridan and Tri-Valley in the Division III, Region 11 bracket.

Sheridan takes down Columbus Bishop Watterson, 28-20. The defense for Sheridan gave up just one touchdown to the high powered Watterson offense. The other two Watterson touchdowns came via punt returns.

Earlier in the Week, Sheridan coach, Paul Culver III said his outside linebacker Shay Taylor was born for these types of games and is the best football player in the area.

Taylor lived up to those words Friday night.

In the second half, Taylor had a sack, a tackle for loss and the Generals play of the year.

Final minute of the game, Sheridan leading 28-20, Watterson had a chance to score but Taylor intercepted the pass and sealed the game for the Generals.

Sheridan advances to the regional semi-finals to take on 2nd ranked Columbus Bishop Hartley.

Tri-Valley was taking on Hartley Friday night, with the Scotties trailing 28-7, the game entered a rain delay that lasted three hours. When the game resumed Tri-Valley found the end zone one more time but the Scotties fall in the regional quarterfinal, 34-14.

Tri-Valley closes out the year with a regular season matchup against Zanesville.

Speaking of the Blue Devils, they continued its historic rivalry with Newark. In the 102nd straight year the two teams have played, Zanesville comes out on top 28-6.

Other scores from around the area.

Maysville 13, Logan 26.

Bishop Rosecrans 14, West Muskingum 54.

Newcomerstown 16, River View 44.

Morgan 32, Lakewood 0.