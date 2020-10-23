Tri-Valley, John Glenn advance to the district semi-finals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- John Glenn rolls to a 9-0 win over Morgan.

At halftime John Glenn held a 3-0.

Within the first eight minutes of the second half, the Lady Muskies matched their first half goal total. (2) John Glenn would add three more to make it nine and advance to the district semi-finals where it’ll host (7) Steubenville.

Tri-Valley and Philo went to overtime tied at one. Claire Martin hit the game-winner to Tri-Valley a 2-1 win.

The (5) Lady Scotties move on to the district semi-finals to take on (4) St. Clairsville.