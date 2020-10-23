Newfound confidence has Tri-Valley ready for Hartley

DRESDEN, Ohio- The further you get in the playoffs, the tougher the competition gets.

Tri-Valley has a tough test ahead of them, in the Division III, Region 11 quarterfinals, Friday night when the Scotties travel to #2 Columbus Bishop Hartley.

Coming off a 14-12 road win over #7 Jackson last week, Tri-Valley has a newfound confidence to them.

The win showed, Tri-Valley coach, Cam West that his guys are capable of closing out close games and can handle the pressure of the playoffs.

The last time Tri-Valley played Hartley in the playoffs was in 2017. The Scotties won 13-9 and advanced to the state final four.

Justin Buttermore was the Scotties coach in 2017, West an assistant, and is someone West has turned to for advice on how to prepare for playoff games.

If you can’t make the game, Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins will be broadcasting it on Highway 103 (103.7). Kickoff is set for 7 pm.