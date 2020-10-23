NCAA sanctions Jackson State for certification violations

The NCAA has placed Jackson State’s athletic program on two years’ probation with a $5,000 fine in an agreement for violating certification rules from 2014-18.

The sanctions announced Friday on the governing body’s website include recruiting restrictions and a 2.5% reduction in scholarship equivalencies for the Tigers’ football program, which last month hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as coach. Jackson State received a one-week ban on unofficial visits each month from January to April 2021 and on recruiting communications with prospects in May and June 2021. Four official paid visits were also reduced for the 2021-22 academic year. A former football internal operations staffer violated rules by impermissibly providing $300 to the godmother of a prospect and arranged tutoring to help the prospect finish courses for eligibility after transferring.

Jackson State and the NCAA enforcement staff agreed that 34 student-athlete practiced and played before receiving final certification from the Eligibility Center, the release said. The school self-reported the violations in September 2018 and agreed that it failed to monitor its certification process, the release added. The baseball program also received a 2% reduction in scholarship equivalencies.