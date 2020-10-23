Houston plays Columbus in non-conference action

Columbus Crew SC (10-4-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (4-7-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and the Columbus Crew meet in a non-conference matchup.

The Dynamo are 3-2-3 in home games. Houston is 2-0-2 when it scores a pair of goals.

The Crew are 1-3-4 in road games. Gyasi Zardes leads the league with nine goals. Columbus has 31 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alberth Elis leads Houston with three assists. Darwin Quintero has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

Pedro Santos has six goals and six assists for Columbus so far this season. Zardes has seven goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Columbus: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Michael Salazar (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Darlington Nagbe (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Waylon Francis (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.