PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 24, Akr. North 0

Alliance 21, Louisville 19

Anna 27, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

Antwerp 42, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Atwater Waterloo 34, Vienna Mathews 0

Brookfield 28, Warren Champion 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 40

Caldwell 22, Waterford 19

Circleville Logan Elm 20, Amanda-Clearcreek 13

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6

Columbiana 16, Cortland Lakeview 10

Copley 28, Peninsula Woodridge 0

Dola Hardin Northern 48, Cory-Rawson 14

Edon 56, Hicksville 36

Elmore Woodmore 46, Castalia Margaretta 34

Fremont St. Joseph 43, N. Baltimore 20

Gibsonburg 41, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Hanoverton United 62, E. Palestine 7

Harrod Allen E. 43, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

Haviland Wayne Trace 22, Paulding 14

Holland Springfield 42, Maumee 21

Kansas Lakota 31, McComb 26

Kent Roosevelt 35, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Lakeside Danbury 52, Tol. Christian 14

Lancaster 17, Ashville Teays Valley 0

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 13, Westerville N. 10

Lima Shawnee 40, Sylvania Southview 0

Lisbon David Anderson 40, Sebring McKinley 26

Logan 26, Zanesville Maysville 13

Lore City Buckeye Trail 36, Sarahsville Shenandoah 22

Marietta 35, Cambridge 21

Marion Harding 13, Thomas Worthington 0

McConnelsville Morgan 32, Hebron Lakewood 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6

Metamora Evergreen 34, Swanton 14

Milan Edison 34, Wellington 7

Minerva 22, Rootstown 0

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22, Newton Falls 20

Oil City, Pa. 56, Conneaut 0

Pandora-Gilboa 21, Delphos St. John’s 20

Perrysburg 55, Sylvania Northview 7

Piketon 20, McDermott Scioto NW 14

Pomeroy Meigs 48, Racine Southern 13

Ravenna 35, Alliance Marlington 7

Richmond Edison 33, Wellsville 28

Rocky River 32, Medina Buckeye 14

Rossford 49, Fostoria 0

Salem 14, E. Liverpool 7

Sandusky St. Mary 54, Stryker 12

Sidney 14, Vandalia Butler 8

Steubenville 43, Martins Ferry 14

Toronto 32, Belmont Union Local 20

Trinity, W.Va. 43, Beallsville 14

Twinsburg 28, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14

Van Buren 18, Hamler Patrick Henry 15

Warren Howland 42, Niles McKinley 36

Warsaw River View 44, Newcomerstown 16

Wauseon 22, Bryan 18

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, Napoleon 0

Zanesville 28, Newark 6

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 14

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Strasburg-Franklin 12

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Semifinal=

Pickerington Cent. 34, Hilliard Bradley 7

Westerville Cent. 50, New Albany 7

Division II=

Region 5=

Quarterfinal=

Akr. Hoban 42, Mayfield 0

Hudson 35, Painesville Riverside 28

Warren Harding 24, Austintown Fitch 10

Region 6=

Quarterfinal=

Avon Lake 54, N. Royalton 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Tol. St. Francis 6

Division III=

Region 9=

Quarterfinal=

New Philadelphia 38, Aurora 17

Region 10=

Quarterfinal=

Parma Hts. Holy Name 24, Bowling Green 21

Tiffin Columbian 28, Richfield Revere 21

Region 11=

Quarterfinal=

Thornville Sheridan 28, Bishop Watterson 20

Division VII=

Region 25=

Quarterfinal=

McDonald 41, Leetonia 24

Warren JFK 27, Norwalk St. Paul 21

Region 26=

Quarterfinal=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36, Lima Perry 6

Convoy Crestview 41, Spencerville 28

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Sycamore Mohawk 20

Region 27=

Quarterfinal=

Glouster Trimble 34, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14

Hannibal River 49, Reedsville Eastern 13

Newark Cath. 42, Danville 7

Region 28=

Quarterfinal=

Ft. Loramie 42, Ansonia 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamilton New Miami 0

New Bremen 28, St. Henry 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellefontaine vs. Urbana, ccd.

Cadiz Harrison Cent. vs. Salineville Southern, ccd.

Canfield vs. STVM, ppd. to Oct 24th.

Clayton Northmont vs. Springfield, ccd.

Cols. Whetstone vs. Cols. Briggs, ppd. to Oct 26th.

Day. Oakwood vs. Celina, ccd.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Delta, ccd.

Hamilton Badin vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, ppd. to Oct 24th.

New Matamoras Frontier vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ccd.

Reading vs. Cin. College Prep., ccd.

Sandusky Perkins vs. Millbury Lake, ppd.

Streetsboro vs. Dover, ppd. to Oct 24th.

Utica vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, ppd. to Oct 24th.

W. Chester Lakota W. vs. Cin. Colerain, ppd. to Oct 24th.

Waynesfield-Goshen vs. Sidney Lehman, ccd.

Wintersville Indian Creek vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/