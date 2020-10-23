PREP FOOTBALL=

Altoona 22, State College 21

Athens 35, Montgomery 7

Avella 14, Carmichaels 7

Bald Eagle Area 0, Clearfield 0

Beaver Falls 46, Neshannock 27

Bellefonte 35, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Forest Hills 18

Bishop Guilfoyle def. Bishop McCort, forfeit

Blacklick Valley 26, North Star 21

Bloomsburg 28, Midd-West 2

Blue Mountain 54, Mahanoy Area 26

Boiling Springs 35, Camp Hill 0

Butler 28, Slippery Rock 3

Cambria Heights def. Southern Huntingdon, forfeit

Canon-McMillan 35, Norwin 7

Carlisle 35, Cedar Cliff 28

Catasauqua 41, Wilson 34

Cedar Crest 30, Penn Manor 21

Central Dauphin 41, Central Dauphin East 0

Central Valley 51, Burrell 0

Chambersburg 20, Cumberland Valley 10

Chartiers-Houston 27, Waynesburg Central 14

Clairton 45, Springdale 10

Conestoga Valley 31, Solanco 7

Conrad Weiser 53, Kutztown 20

Conwell Egan 21, Lansdale Catholic 14

Crestwood 35, Berwick 0

Curwensville 36, Bucktail 0

Delaware Valley 35, North Pocono 7

Delone 28, York Catholic 10

Dover 42, South Western 20

Dubois 49, Karns City 0

ELCO 42, Columbia 13

East Allegheny 41, Valley 8

East Stroudsburg South 46, Pocono Mountain East 0

Easton 21, Northampton 14

Eisenhower 31, Cochranton 8

Elk County Catholic 42, Cameron County 14

Emmaus 38, Whitehall 28

Fairfield 36, York County Tech 14

Fairview 42, Seneca 0

Fleetwood 43, Upper Dauphin 42

Fort Cherry 40, Cornell 6

Garden Spot 31, Lancaster Catholic 8

Gateway 43, Connellsville 12

Governor Mifflin 54, Daniel Boone 13

Hampton 49, Knoch 0

Hanover 21, Biglerville 20

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, Pottstown 6

Haverford 40, Upper Darby 0

Hershey 20, Lower Dauphin 3

Highlands 35, Greensburg Salem 0

Holy Redeemer 40, Scranton Holy Cross 7

Jeannette 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Jersey Shore 21, Central Mountain 9

Juniata 40, James Buchanan 6

Kennard-Dale 35, Susquehannock 7

Lakeland 21, Dunmore 6

Laurel 47, Ellwood City 7

Lehighton 28, Pine Grove 20

Line Mountain 44, Newport 21

Loyalsock 21, Lewisburg 14

Manheim Central 51, Elizabethtown 14

Manheim Township 56, Lancaster McCaskey 14

McGuffey 48, Bethlehem Center 20

Mechanicsburg 35, Waynesboro 7

Meyersdale 27, Shade 20

Mifflinburg 28, Hughesville 0

Moshannon Valley 42, United 24

Mount Lebanon 28, Seneca Valley 27, OT

Muncy 42, Wyalusing 0

Nazareth Area 28, Bethlehem Liberty 0

New Hope-Solebury 16, Academy of the New Church 2

New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 0

Northern Lehigh 56, Salisbury 27

Northwestern Lehigh 55, Saucon Valley 28

Oil City 56, Conneaut, Ohio 0

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 43, Northgate 19

Palisades 30, Palmerton 20

Palmyra 34, Mifflin County 25

Parkland 42, Allentown Allen 0

Penn Hills 42, Shaler 21

Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 7

Pennridge 32, Central Bucks South 0

Penns Valley 35, Huntingdon 18

Pequea Valley 14, Northern Lebanon 0

Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Baldwin 6

Pleasant Valley 43, East Stroudsburg North 0

Plum 63, Armstrong 13

Pottsville 28, Jim Thorpe 11

Pottsville Nativity 35, Schuylkill Haven 7

Quakertown 52, Bensalem 7

Red Lion 28, Spring Grove 13

Rustin 42, Great Valley 0

Shikellamy 41, Milton 0

South Park 30, Mount Pleasant 19

South Williamsport 48, Towanda 22

Southern Lehigh 21, Bangor 7

Spring-Ford 28, Owen J Roberts 0

Strath Haven 56, Radnor 27

Stroudsburg 43, Pocono Mountain West 21

Susquenita 29, Halifax 0

Tamaqua 30, Pen Argyl 14

Twin Valley 42, Hamburg 38

Upper Moreland 63, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35

Upper St. Clair 36, South Fayette 32

Wallenpaupack 35, Honesdale 6

Warwick 49, Cocalico 14

Washington 43, Frazier 6

West Branch 34, Glendale 30

West Lawn Wilson 27, Hempfield 12

West Mifflin 20, Ringgold 8

Western Wayne 25, Valley View 16

Westinghouse 51, Carrick 6

Windber 35, Portage Area 7

Wissahickon 20, William Tennent 13

Woodland Hills 34, Greater Latrobe 31

Wyoming Area 42, Nanticoke Area 7

Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 0

York Suburban 50, West York 6

Yough 48, Brownsville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/