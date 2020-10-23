PREP FOOTBALL=
Altoona 22, State College 21
Athens 35, Montgomery 7
Avella 14, Carmichaels 7
Bald Eagle Area 0, Clearfield 0
Bishop Guilfoyle def. Bishop McCort, forfeit
Butler 28, Slippery Rock 3
Cambria Heights def. Southern Huntingdon, forfeit
Central Dauphin 41, Central Dauphin East 0
Central Valley 51, Burrell 0
Conestoga Valley 31, Solanco 7
Conwell Egan 21, Lansdale Catholic 14
Crestwood 35, Berwick 0
Delaware Valley 35, North Pocono 7
Delone 28, York Catholic 10
ELCO 42, Columbia 13
East Stroudsburg South 46, Pocono Mountain East 0
Fairview 42, Seneca 0
Fleetwood 43, Upper Dauphin 42
Hanover 21, Biglerville 20
Hershey 20, Lower Dauphin 3
Highlands 35, Greensburg Salem 0
Jersey Shore 21, Central Mountain 9
Kennard-Dale 35, Susquehannock 7
Laurel 47, Ellwood City 7
Lehighton 28, Pine Grove 20
Manheim Township 56, Lancaster McCaskey 14
Mechanicsburg 35, Waynesboro 7
Mifflinburg 28, Hughesville 0
Nazareth Area 28, Bethlehem Liberty 0
New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 0
Northern Lehigh 56, Salisbury 27
Oil City 56, Conneaut, Ohio 0
Parkland 42, Allentown Allen 0
Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 7
Pequea Valley 14, Northern Lebanon 0
Pleasant Valley 43, East Stroudsburg North 0
Pottsville Nativity 35, Schuylkill Haven 7
Quakertown 52, Bensalem 7
Red Lion 28, Spring Grove 13
Shikellamy 41, Milton 0
South Williamsport 48, Towanda 22
Southern Lehigh 21, Bangor 7
Washington 43, Frazier 6
Westinghouse 51, Carrick 6
Wyoming Area 42, Nanticoke Area 7
Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 0
York Suburban 50, West York 6
Yough 48, Brownsville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/