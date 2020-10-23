PREP FOOTBALL=

Altoona 22, State College 21

Athens 35, Montgomery 7

Avella 14, Carmichaels 7

Bald Eagle Area 0, Clearfield 0

Bishop Guilfoyle def. Bishop McCort, forfeit

Butler 28, Slippery Rock 3

Cambria Heights def. Southern Huntingdon, forfeit

Central Dauphin 41, Central Dauphin East 0

Central Valley 51, Burrell 0

Conestoga Valley 31, Solanco 7

Conwell Egan 21, Lansdale Catholic 14

Crestwood 35, Berwick 0

Delaware Valley 35, North Pocono 7

Delone 28, York Catholic 10

ELCO 42, Columbia 13

East Stroudsburg South 46, Pocono Mountain East 0

Fairview 42, Seneca 0

Fleetwood 43, Upper Dauphin 42

Hanover 21, Biglerville 20

Hershey 20, Lower Dauphin 3

Highlands 35, Greensburg Salem 0

Jersey Shore 21, Central Mountain 9

Kennard-Dale 35, Susquehannock 7

Laurel 47, Ellwood City 7

Lehighton 28, Pine Grove 20

Manheim Township 56, Lancaster McCaskey 14

Mechanicsburg 35, Waynesboro 7

Mifflinburg 28, Hughesville 0

Nazareth Area 28, Bethlehem Liberty 0

New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 0

Northern Lehigh 56, Salisbury 27

Oil City 56, Conneaut, Ohio 0

Parkland 42, Allentown Allen 0

Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 7

Pequea Valley 14, Northern Lebanon 0

Pleasant Valley 43, East Stroudsburg North 0

Pottsville Nativity 35, Schuylkill Haven 7

Quakertown 52, Bensalem 7

Red Lion 28, Spring Grove 13

Shikellamy 41, Milton 0

South Williamsport 48, Towanda 22

Southern Lehigh 21, Bangor 7

Washington 43, Frazier 6

Westinghouse 51, Carrick 6

Wyoming Area 42, Nanticoke Area 7

Wyomissing 49, Schuylkill Valley 0

York Suburban 50, West York 6

Yough 48, Brownsville 0

