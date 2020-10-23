Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville Welcomes New Executive Director

ZANESVILLE, OH – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville is pleased to introduce their new Executive Director.

Katie Mainini has previously worked in the community at the former Muskingum Recreation Center, The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties, and most recently at Muskingum University. Mainini shares what brought her back to the community.

“I just felt like I had, not left the community entirely because I’m still working in Muskingum County, but I really missed being part of all the partnerships that I was a part of when I was working and doing social services work with United Way. So I really missed everyone and when I saw this opportunity come up I was certainly very excited to apply.”

Mainini says she has a few ideas for Big Brothers Big Sisters, but is mostly focused on getting to know her knew role, the organization, the staff, and board of directors.

“I’m looking forward to being a community leader for an agency whose mission that I really believe in. I really am looking forward to strengthening the programming and doing some more fundraising. Because things look so different right now with COVID, that’s going to look different I think moving forward. So I’m really excited to be more creative and see how things go. But then also ultimately to enhance the mission of this organization, which is to serve more youth individuals in our community.”

Mainini is excited to be back in the local community and would like to thank her colleagues at Muskingum University for teaching her and being supportive during her journey.