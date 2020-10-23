FRIDAY 10/23:

TODAY: Scattered PM/Evening Showers/Storm. Warm & Breezy. High 79°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storm. Breezy. Colder. Low 45°

SATURDAY: Early Shower. Gradual Clearing. Cooler. High 54°

DISCUSSION:

A warm and breezy end to the work week across SE Ohio, as highs will climb back into the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon.

A cold front begins to move into the region this afternoon, clouds will increase across the region by the late morning into the afternoon. Shower and storm chances will begin to increase, especially by the mid to late afternoon. A strong to severe storm will be possible, especially west of Zanesville, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concern.

Scattered showers and an isolated storm will continue into the overnight as the front moves through the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, and it will be much colder by dawn. Lows will drop into the mid 40s across the region.

An early chance for a shower will linger on Saturday. Otherwise, skies will gradually clear throughout the day. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 50s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be a cool day, with highs in the mid 50s. A slight chance for a shower returns during the late afternoon, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy.

Another cold front move into the region as we head into the overnight Sunday into the start of the new work week. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.

We will see some drier conditions on Wednesday, before more shower chances return by the end of next week. Highs will remain into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday into Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

