ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A hat-trick from Jillian Wiersma was the difference in the Zanesville’s 4-1 win over West Muskingum.

At halftime, the game was tied at one and it didn’t take long for the Lady Devils to get the go ahead goal.

12 second into the second half, Wiersma found the back of the net for her second goal of the game.

With the win, Zanesville will take on River View in the Division II, East 1 sectional finals. The game will be played in Warsaw.