Ribbon Cutting for Genesis Outpatient Rehabilitation

ZANESVILLE, OH – Today a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Genesis Outpatient Rehabilitation.

Genesis Outpatient Rehabilitation offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies, along with counseling and many other specialty services.

“So a lot of people knew us as The Center of Occupational and Outpatient Rehabilitation. We’re using our new name, it’s Genesis Outpatient Rehab, and we are the same services, same staff. It’s great quality of care as we’ve had before, it’s just now we have space. We have a very warm and welcoming environment and we are able to individualize patients needs with our equipment in the new facility,” Outpatient Rehab Services Manager Lisa Lynn said.

The new facility is equipped with private treatment rooms for all specialty services, a 4,000 square foot gym, and a special community room. Genesis CEO Matthew Perry shares the changes that can be seen between the old facility and the new.

“So the biggest change is that we have gone from a facility that is about 30 years old, way too small, and very dated. To a brand new facility that has the ability to accommodate the growth of all of our services.”

Genesis Outpatient Rehabilitation is located at 3297 Maple Avenue in the Country Fair Shopping Center. For more information you can visit the Genesis Healthcare System Website (http://www.genesishcs.org) or call (740) 455-5151 for an appointment.