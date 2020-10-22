Packers try to rebound from 1st loss in rare trip to Houston

GREEN BAY (4-1) at HOUSTON (1-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Packers by 3 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Packers 4-1; Texans 0-5

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 3-1

LAST MEETING – Packers beat Texans 21-13 on Dec. 4, 2016 in Green Bay

LAST WEEK – Packers lost to Buccaneers 38-10; Texans lost to Titans 42-36, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING – Packers No. 6, Texans No. 25

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (7), PASS (14).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (15), PASS (14).

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (31), PASS (3).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (32), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Packers look to avoid losing two straight games for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over in 2019. LaFleur began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Texans from 2008-09. … Green Bay is coming off a 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay where the Buccaneers scored the game’s final 38 points. That ended Green Bay’s nine-game regular-season win streak; they lost 37-20 at San Francisco in last year’s NFC championship game. … This marks the Packers’ first visit to Houston since a 42-24 victory over the Texans in 2012. … Green Bay RB Aaron Jones has seven total touchdowns (five rushing, two receiving) to match three players for the NFL lead. … QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 338 yards and tied a career high with six touchdown passes in his only start in Houston in 2012. … WR Davante Adams has six touchdown receptions in his last six road games. … LB Za’Darius Smith is one of three players to have five or more sacks and six tackles for losses this season. … Houston QB Deshaun Watson threw for 335 yards and a season-high four TD passes last week for his third straight game with at least 300 yards passing and two touchdowns. … RB Duke Johnson had a touchdown reception in his only game against Green Bay. … WR Brandin Cooks had a season-best nine receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown last week. … WR Randall Cobb had 470 receptions for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Packers. … TE Darren Fells has had a touchdown reception in two straight games. … DE J.J. Watt had a sack and forced a fumble at Tennessee. He needs one sack to become the first player in franchise history with 100. … LB Whitney Mercilus has had a sack in two of his last three games. He had a sack and recovered a fumble in his last meeting with the Packers. … LB Tyrell Adams had eight tackles, defended two passes and had his first sack this season last week. … CB Bradley Roby got Houston’s first interception of the season vs. the Titans. … Fantasy tip: Houston WR Will Fuller had six receptions for a season-high 123 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 for his third 100-yard receiving game this season.

