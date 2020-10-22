Meadowbrook using last week to prepare for Gallia Academy

BYESVILLE, Ohio- New year. New league. Similar results for the Meadowbrook football team.

Last season, the Colts won the ECOL title. This year, in its first year in the MVL, the Colts won the MVL Small School Division title.

A 6-0 regular season resulted in Meadowbrook receiving the 4th seed in the Division IV, Region 15 playoff bracket.

Given a bye in the first round, the Colts opened postseason play at home against Philo. The Colts went on to win 52-37 and advanced to the regional quarterfinals where they’ll host the 5th seed, Gallia Academy.

Gallia is 6-1 this season, its only loss came against #1 Ironton. So this is going to be a tough, physical game for the Colts.

Luckily for Meadowbrook though, playing a physical Philo team has prepared them for Gallia.