Jags’ Lambo poised to return at Chargers, who cut him in ’17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Josh Lambo is returning in time to face the team that cut him three years ago.

The Jaguars (1-5) activated Lambo from the injured reserve/designated for return list Thursday and cut former college soccer player Jon Brown, who missed a field goal in his NFL debut last week.

Lambo is on pace to play Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers (1-4), who cut him in 2017 in favor of Younghoe Koo.

Lambo signed with Jacksonville a few weeks later and has been one the most accurate in the NFL in recent years. He has made 74 of 78 field goals (94.9%) and 66 of 71 extra points (93%) since joining the Jaguars.

He injured his hip in a Week 2 loss at Tennessee, and Jacksonville set an NFL record by using a different kicker every game since. Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Brown missed a combined four field goals and an extra point while filling in for Lambo.

Jacksonville also placed starting defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle) on injured reserve. He will miss at least three games, allowing rookie DaVon Hamilton to get more playing time.

The team promoted undrafted rookie tight end Ben Ellefson from the practice squad to take Jones’ place on the 53-man roster.

The Jags also released defensive end Josh Mauro from the commissioner’s exempt list. He was suspended for the first five games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Also Thursday, the Jaguars moved 11 players off the COVID-19 practice squad list. Ellefson, running back Nathan Cottrell, linebacker Nate Evans, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, receiver Terry Godwin, receiver Josh Hammond, offensive lineman Jared Hilbers, safety Doug Middleton, cornerback Josh Nurse, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants and receiver Trey Quinn were placed on the coronavirus list last week because of contact tracing protocols after one member of the team’s practice squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Offensive lineman KC McDermott remains on the practice squad COVID list.

