THURSDAY: Areas of fog likely during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 79°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 78°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 49°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 67°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50°.

MONDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a cold front is presently moving through our region. However, this cold front is being pulled back to the north as a warm front across the central Plains. Meanwhile, mostly cloudy skies have been with us for much of the afternoon, although the clouds this afternoon are not quite as low in elevation as the clouds we had on Tuesday. Thus, temperatures today were able to move around a little bit, with highs in our region reaching into the low to mid-70s. Meanwhile, our next area of low pressure – L2A and L2B – are beginning to take shape in Colorado.

As we head into the evening hours and overnight tonight, the cold front will gradually begin to stall out near the Ohio River. L2A and L2B will begin to move out of the mountains, with L2A being forced southwards, whilst L2B gets ejected into the central Plains. L2B will be the primary low pressure which will affect our region. In doing so, it will pull the stalled out cold front near the Ohio River northwards as a warm front overnight tonight, bringing it up towards the Ohio Turnpike by sunrise. Overnight lows in our region will likely be around 53° – 57° and the mostly cloudy skies are likely to stick around during the overnight just given the presence of the frontal boundary. However, with the frontal boundary moving off to our north by sunrise, it is possible that we could see enough breaks in the clouds by sunrise to be partly cloudy. Nonetheless, areas of fog will be likely overnight tonight, especially towards sunrise.

As we head into the day Thursday, L2B will begin to move towards Iowa, and in doing so this will push the warm front even farther north. With an area of high pressure centered near Asheville, NC, a southwesterly breeze looks likely in our region during the late morning and afternoon. This, combined with limited mid-level moisture, will likely result in partly cloudy skies during the day – though borderline mostly cloudy skies may be possible during the mid to late afternoon hours. High temperatures will likely reach upwards of 77° – 81° in our region.

As we head into Thursday Evening, L2B will be positioned around eastern Iowa, and the cold front will begin to advance through Missouri. With the loss of daytime heating, mostly clear skies appears to be likely during the overnight hours on Thursday Night. Nonetheless, temperatures will be fairly warm with overnight lows in our region likely only reaching down to around 55° – 59°.

Mostly clear skies will give way to partly cloudy skies late Friday Morning as L2B moves into the central Great Lakes Region on Friday. The cold front will continue to advance eastwards, reaching the Chicago, IL metro sometime during the morning hours, and then into Northwest Ohio by the early evening hours. This means that isolated rain showers will be possible in our region during the late afternoon (with the way the timing of the front is appearing to be). Isolated rain showers will remain possible as we head into the early evening hours, and then the cold front will likely begin to move through our region during the late evening and overnight. This will lead to scattered rain showers being likely in our region. A near-steady rain is possible, but at this time I have uncertainty as to whether or not this will occur. For now, I am keeping it as a “scattered rain shower” event.

The scattered rain showers will likely remain in our region for Saturday Morning, and then gradually tapering off during the afternoon. Cloud cover, however, appears to remain present as the frontal boundary begins to stall out just off to our east. Our next area of low pressure – L3 – will begin to develop as we head towards the end of the weekend. L3 may be able to provide us with additional rain showers as we start off next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

