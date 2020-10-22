38 counties in red level on State’s COVID-19 alert system

COLUMBUS, Ohio–Governor Mike Dewine announced Thursday that there are now 38 counties at the red level 3 on the state’s COVID-19 alert system..



Governor Dewine said this is an increase from 29 red counties last week. In our area, Muskingum, Guernsey and Licking counties are still at a red level which means very high exposure and spread of the virus.

Governor Dewine said the state now only has four counties that are yellow including one county in our area, Noble County.

Governor Dewine said that means that 74 % of Ohioans are living in a red county and only 1 % is living in a yellow county.

Governor Dewine said the spread of COVID-19 is getting worse by the minute and the only way to slow it down is by continuing to work together, wear a masks, keep a safe distance when out in public and avoid mass gatherings.