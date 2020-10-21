WHIZ Radio week three playoff football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ Radio will have four live broadcasts this weekend of playoff and regular season high school football.

First on Z92 Radio it’s a doubleheader of playoff football. On Friday we’re in Perry County as Sheridan takes on Bishop Watterson in DIII postseason action. Then Saturday we’re in Guernsey County for a DIV playoff matchup between Meadowbrook and Gallia Academy. David Kinder has the play-by-play both nights.

On Highway 103 Radio you can follow along as the Tri-Valley Scotties head to Columbus to take on the Bishop Hartley Hawks. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins have the call.

And on AM1240 Radio it’s a regular season matchup between Zanesville and Newark. The Wildcats and Blue Devils meeting on the football field for the 102nd year in a row. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young have the call.

All four games kickoff at 7 and all four stream online at whiznews.com.