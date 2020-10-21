Steelers’ Conner, Cards’ Kirk among best bets to score

The league picture gets more clear as the NFL’s premier touchdown producers find the end zone week after week. Here are the best bets to score in Week 7.

Running Back

AARON JONES, Packers

Jones is tied for first in the league for TDs by a RB (seven), and this week he faces a Texans team that just allowed 212 yards and two TDs to Derrick Henry last week. In fact, no team has allowed more rushing scores this season than the Texans. The 43.40% TD dependent Jones is set for more scoring success in Week 7.

TODD GURLEY, Falcons

Gurley didn’t get in the end zone in Week 6, because of a matchup with a Minnesota defense that is much more susceptible to the pass than the run, but he’s third in the league in rushing scores. In Week 7, he’ll face a Lions front that is porous against the run though. Detroit has allowed the third-most scores to running backs in the league, and they’ll already have to deal with a healthy Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on the outside.

JAMES CONNER, Steelers

Conner has scored in four straight games this season as the main running back for the undefeated Steelers. They face the Titans, another unbeaten team, but a team that has allowed six scores to RBs this season.

ALVIN KAMARA, Saints

Kamara faces the Panthers this week, a team that is the second-best matchup for RBs going into Week 7. They’re also the fifth-worst matchup for WRs, so New Orleans should be more effective on the ground, even if Michael Thomas returns to the lineup. The 38.32% TD dependent Kamara is tied for the league lead in RB TDs (seven), and he’s in a perfect spot to improve on that number.

CHRIS CARSON, Seahawks

Carson started off the season in a scoring drought, but he’s now scored three TDs in his past two games. This week he faces an Arizona team that is in the top 10 most favorable matchups for RBs, but is also the fourth-worst matchup for WRs. Seattle will still attempt to air it out, it’s part of its DNA this season, but expect the Seahawks to lean on Carson early and often against the Cardinals.

Wide Receiver

CHRISTIAN KIRK, Cardinals

Kirk started off slow early in the season, but he’s since turned it up a notch and has scored three TDs in his past three games. The 42.55% TD dependent Kirk is constantly just one big play away from the end zone, and his chances to score will be the best they’ve been all season as he faces Seattle and its league-worst passing defense. No team has given up more points to WRs, and you can bet the Cardinals are going to try to exploit that weakness in Week 7.

CHASE CLAYPOOL, Steelers

Claypool has been on a hot scoring pace for the Steelers the past two weeks, reaching the end zone five times in that span. This week he’ll face the Titans, a team that has given up the fourth-most TDs (seven) to WRs this season. Diontae Johnson is likely to return to the lineup, but Claypool will remain a primary red zone option even if he’s not seeing quite as many targets overall.

TRAVIS FULGHAM, Eagles

Fulgham faces a tough test this week, with DeSean Jackson and Dallas Goedert scheduled to return. Miles Sanders is out because of an injury though, so the Eagles will need to rely on their receiving options even more this week, so Fulgham will remain heavily involved. Having scored in three straight weeks, Fulgham is a strong bet to continue his streak against a Giants secondary that has allowed six TDs to WRs this season.

A.J. BROWN, Titans

Brown has been on a roll since returning from injury in Week 5, scoring three TDs in the past two weeks. Corey Davis is scheduled to return this week, but he’s not likely overtaking Brown, and the Titans are playing a Steelers team that is the third-worst matchup for RBs, but the sixth-best matchup for WRs. They’ve allowed six TDs to WRs this season, and the 50.42% TD dependent Brown could make it seven with Ryan Tannehill playing the best QB of his career.

WILL FULLER, Texans

Fuller has been surprisingly consistent this season, scoring in each of his past four games. In Week 7, he’ll line up against a Packers secondary that doesn’t give up a ton of yards but that does allow passing scores, as they’re tied for fifth-most TDs (six) to WRs this season.

