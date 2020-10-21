Sheridan volleyball ready to hang a state banner

THORNVILLE, Ohio- The Sheridan volleyball team has won four straight MVL titles. Its also been to the regionals semi-finals in back-to-back years.

But one thing that has been missing in the Generals run of success is a trip to the state finals.

1993 was the last time Sheridan volleyball made states.

This years team has the making of getting back to states and doing something the 93′ team couldn’t.

Win the whole thing.

Sheridan went 21-1 this season and was a perfect 16-0 in MVL play. Which resulted in the Generals receiving the number one overall seed in the Division II Southeast District bracket.

The quest for a state title begins on Wednesday, when 17th ranked Warren comes to Thornville.