Port Authority Meets To Discuss Business Parks

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The National Road business park and EastPointe business parks have been long developing projects for Muskingum County.

This morning the Port Authority met to discuss how the projects are progressing so far. Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott fills us in on how the business parks are coming.

“The National road Business Park and closing that project up. We’re getting to the point where we’re gonna have some asphalt being laid at that site. We’re very hopeful to find a tenant for the National Road business park. We’re also getting close to finishing up a construction project at the East Pointe business park. The main artery, that serves all of our companies, was resurfaced.”

The projects are meant to be beneficial to the businesses that inhabit the parks. The effects on the average citizen should be felt in due time.

“We were able to take advantage of a lot of grant dollars, to the tune of about 75%. State dollars. This is all made possible by companies investing in our community. This specifically is earmarked for the expansion at Dollar General, where they’ve added about 130,000 square feet to their already existing facilities, and committed about 65 new jobs to their site.”, Abbott explained.

The Dollar General expansion was approved by the state in June of 2020.