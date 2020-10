ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The rain didn’t slow down the Bishop Rosecrans girls soccer team, who cruised to a 7-0 win over Richmond Edison.

The Lady Bishops advance to the district semi-finals where they’ll host Steubenville Catholic Central.

Six Lady Bishops scored in this one. Jenna McLaughlin scored 2 goals. Avery Maxwell, Korynn Porter, Chloe Zemba, Caitlyn Wilson and Carly Dady all had 1 goal.